United Way of Marshall County will be partnering with Food City for its first-ever Celebrity Bagging Event on Tuesday, Nov. 23.
For this event, local celebrities will be community members willing to volunteer their time and talents to help bag groceries for tips and donations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Included in those bagging for charity will be local government leaders, bankers, realtors, industry professionals and members of local schools.
Baggers will work in hour-long shifts throughout the day and all proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Marshall County. This will be the inaugural event in Alabama as the Albertville store is the first location to open in the state.
“Our volunteers are excited about this fun event and United Way is grateful to be the beneficiary,” said Executive Director Carrie Thomas. “It will be a great way for residents to get their Thanksgiving shopping done and give back to our community at the same time.”
The money raised will go towards United Way’s annual fundraising campaign goal of $745,000. The annual campaign helps fund 20 different agencies and programs throughout Marshall County – from helping the elderly and homebound to providing affordable, quality care for children to assisting victims of domestic abuse and much more.
