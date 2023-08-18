Here we are again at the end of another week. What a week it has been. Things are really getting busy with back to school things going on.
Our #1 project right now is getting our Reading Buddies Program back into full swing. For the past several weeks, we have been contacting schools and getting them on board to get started with this very important program.
Marshall County RSVP has been going into our cities and county school systems for several years and sponsoring our Reading Buddies Program.
We are lined up with the largest number of schools ever to work with us with this very special program. Principals, reading teachers and classroom teachers have been contacted and the excitement just builds with every conversation. Now, our next step is to get our reading buddies signed up, have our meetings with them to explain the program and then – the fun begins.
Our volunteers will meet with their “reading friend” once per week and read approximately 30 minutes.
This “friend” will be the same child for the entire school year. This will be a bond that will grow as the year progresses.
Children seem to bloom under this program. Special attention is given to the child, but the volunteers also reap such rewarding benefits.
Have you thought about the possibility of becoming a partner in the Reading Buddies Program?
As we mentioned earlier, we have more schools signed up than ever before. That means we are needing more volunteers than ever before. Just like Uncle Sam once said… “we need you.”
All you have to do is call our office at 256 571-7734 and sign up. You may request the school you want to be assigned to.
The following schools are registered to participate in this program:
• Albertville Elementary
• Asbury Elementary
• Albertville Headstart
• Brindlee Mt Elementary
• Albertville Pre-K & Kindergarten
• Brindlee Mt Primary
• Albertville Primary
• Corley Elementary
• Cherokee Elementary
• DAR Elementary
• Sloman Primary
We look forward to hearing from you. If you have volunteered in the Reading Buddies Program before, we look forward to getting you back as an active volunteer. If you have never participated in this program, now is the time.
Orientation will be mid to late September. Then the actual one on one will begin in October.
You can make a difference in the life of a child.
On another note:
We are still reserving seats on the bus for a special day trip coming up August 24th. We will be traveling to DeKalb County to visit Moon Flower Farm near Henagar. (acres of beautiful summer flowers) We will leave our facility at 8am. Anyone from Albertville or Boaz can be picked up at Food City at 8:30 a.m. We will stop and have lunch on our way back.
Cost is $12 for the transportation and we will be stopping at James Bar B Q for lunch (Dutch treat)
We are still signing up attendees for our Safety Driving Class on Aug. 29th – 9 a.m. - 4p.m. Cost of the class is $25 for non-AARP members or $20 for AARP members. No driving or tests.
It is possible your auto insurance will be discounted after attending.
Our Computer Lab is available for computer classes or just a few hours of round table discussions among “lab rats.” Anyone interested in teaching a computer class, or if you are interested in taking a class on a particular program, give us a call.
We also have our air-conditioned Pickleball Court ready for play. We will be announcing a four-week class on rules and on court activities soon. Or if you have played before and want to come and have an afternoon of fun, the court is available after noon Monday through Friday. We suggest you call to book the court. Cost is $10 per afternoon per each group of 4.
Looking forward to hearing from you to find out more information on what you would like to see happening here. We are dedicated to the seniors in our area; working toward making Marshall County’s seniors truly living their golden years.
