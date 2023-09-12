One mom on a mission of inclusion has opened the doors for children with disabilities to enjoy simple things, like the county fair.
Patricia Reliford Moore’s two-year old son, Spencer Barton, was diagnosed with Au-tism and was presented on more of the severe end of the Spectrum.
“As his mom I was determined to find ways to improve his quality of life and to create opportunities to allow him to engage in the community,” Moore said. “I quickly realized those were rare. From that, seven years ago I created Spencer’s Friends with a purpose to work with businesses and organizations to create sensory friendly play dates with accommodations that would allow not just Spencer and our family, but other families with similar difficulties to be included and have those same opportunities to enjoy outings that are often in environments that can be too overwhelming for our families.”
One of those play dates is the Marshall County Sensory Fair.
“Our first sensory fair was in May 2016. This was a special day where the participants and their families are able to attend a private play date at the County Fair with special accommodations such as reduced smells and sounds. No flashing lights. And participants have no wait times for rides,” Moore continued. “I work with the local VFW and Fair staff to arrange the event each Spring for ages 2-9 and Fall for ages 10-adult. It is provided at no cost to families. Without the willingness and support of organizations like our local VFW, events such as this would not be possible.”
Moore said she has watched her son gain invaluable skills through engaging in the community and interacting with peers. “Building friendships has been a very important component to his success. I appreciate that not all families are able to do so. It is my desire as Spencer’s mother and as a member of my community to give back in whatever way I may be able,” she continued.
“If someone asked me if I thought one person could change the world, my answer would be maybe, maybe not. But I’m certain one person can change many people’s personal experience with the world. Spencer is already one of those people. I strive daily to be one of those people.”
The upcoming Sensory Fair for age 10-adult will be September 21st . Participants should be individuals who would benefit from the Sensory Accommodations, Marshall County residents or attending a school within Marshall County. Those interested in attending may contact Spencer’s Friends Facebook Page.
The event is invitation only, RSVP by Sept. 15th.
