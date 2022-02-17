The Geraldine Town Council voted Monday night to join the DeKalb County Strategic Communications Infrastructure Plan which would give emergency officials new P25 Radios.
The radios would allow them to communicate across Alabama to any county that also had P25s.
Mayor Chuck Ables said that the vote was not on funding for the radios but of Geraldine’s agreement to participate in the plan.
Councilman Tony Taylor explained how outdated the town’s current communication system is. “This system we have is probably from the 70’s or 80’s and we do not have very good communications,” he said. “We got 65 communications gaps in the county.”
The P25 radios would greatly reduce those gaps and cover approximately 95 percent of the county, Taylor added.
In other business, the council:
Approved the minutes from the Feb. 8 work session and the Jan. 10 council meeting.
Approved to put up a three-sided fence around the Tee Ball field and also announced that Youth Sports Opening Day would be March 26.
Approved on a Progress Edition ad in the March 30 edition of the Times-Journal for $285 and also approved a half a page ad for the DeKalb County Sports Hall of Fame Program for $175 and the banquet is June 25.
Approved the adoption of ordinance 22-02-14 declaring maintenance surplus and to let JM Wood auction off a 2020 Ford F250.
Approved and paid the town’s bills totaling $86,391.41 for January.
