A young mother, formerly from DeKalb County, was laid to rest Thursday in Kelly’s Chapel Cemetery.
According to Huntsville police, 22-year-old Keyonna Michelle Worley was the victim of a domestic-related stabbing Sunday morning. Her obituary states she was originally from Grove Oak in DeKalb County.
She was found deceased at her home in the 4300 block of Boxwood Court after police responded to a report of an unresponsive subject at about 9 a.m. Sunday.
Officers found Worley, deceased, when they arrived.
Her husband, Michel Emmanuel Gedeon, 26, was arrested Sunday and charged with murder.
According to the Madison County Detention Center’s inmate roster, a $100,000 bond had been set for Gedeon. According to a news release on the Huntsville Police Department’s website, Worley’s death remains under investigation.
Funeral services were held at W.T. Wilson Funeral Home.
Worley is survived by her daughter, Stella Alice Gedeon; mother, Paula Gilbert (Willie); father, Darren Worley (Brenda); brother, Kade Richey (Sarah); stepsister, Caitlin Lopez (Ricardo); stepbrother, Cody Godwin (Jadrianne); and grandparents, Freda Taylor and James and Carolyn Worley.
