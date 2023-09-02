An abundance of caution led Snead State Community College and Marshall Medical Center South to go under lockdown Thursday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., students, faculty and staff members received an alert via email and text message stating the school was under lockdown after shots were fired near campus.
Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie confirmed shots were fired by a neighboring homeowner after the homeowner found an intruder on their property. The homeowner allegedly shot three times into the ground and the intruder – dressed in black – fled the area.
Police from Boaz, Albertville, Sardis and Douglas departments, Alabama State Troopers, the Snead State Community College Police Department and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies mounted a search for about two hours following the shooting, Abercrombie said.
“We had plenty of help from all over,” he said.
The lockdown message from Snead State read “Emergency! This is a lockdown for the Snead State Community College main campus in Boaz. This is a lockdown for a report of shots fired on campus. Remain indoors, away from lines of sight. Lockdown.”
“The lockdown was put into place as a precaution only,” said Shelley Smith, director of marketing and public relations at Snead State.
“There was no direct threat. None of our students were involved. The lockdown was utilized to keep the safety of our students and those on campus a priority.”
At the same time, Marshall Medical Center South officials also placed the facility on lockdown, urging all staff members to shelter in their designated area.
Smith said due to the lateness of the incident, few people were on campus outside of students living in the dorms, some athletes taking part in practices and students attending night classes which were nearly over.
Abercrombie said officers searched for the suspect but believe he or she may have left the area in a vehicle.
“At this time there are no other updates and we do not have any hardcore evidence of a specific vehicle description at this time,” he said Friday morning.
Smith said Snead State officials appreciated the first responders and their hard work Thursday night.
“We just want to say how amazing all the first responders were last night,” she said early Friday.
“They reacted so quickly and kept us informed the whole time. Once they assured us there was not a threat, the lockdown was lifted.
“We really appreciate the working relationship we have with them.”
