North Alabama McDonald’s recognizes the need for school supplies within the classroom and are looking to give back to teachers and students with their annual “Fries for School Supplies” initiative.
The Greater Tennessee Valley Operators Association (GTVOA) of McDonald’s franchisees is launching “Fries for School Supplies” from August 21 until August 25. Ten percent of any a la carte French fry purchase will go toward benefiting local schools.
The campaign seeks to give essential supplies to classrooms such as hand sanitizer, paper and headphones.
Last year, McDonald’s raised $85,000 for schools and are expecting to beat that record this week. “Together, let’s fry up a brighter future for our schools!”
