A life-changing medical diagnosis has led a local girl to help other children and share the Gospel of the Lord.
At the age of 10, Blayke Dodd was diagnosed with type one diabetes. Her mother noticed that something was off about Blayke and told her husband that they needed to take her to the doctor. Upon arrival at the hospital, Blayke’s sugar was taken showing her sugar level was at 898. She was immediately rushed to Children’s Hospital.
While her father went to get clothes for the family, Blayke and her mother stayed in the toy room. There, they met another family and started praying and having church in the hospital. Blayke was inspired and wanted to share the grace of God with others. Blake explains, “In dark times there is light. What was the darkest time in my life is now the lightest part of my life because I get to tell others about the grace of God.”
Blayke shared her testimony at eleven and gathered funds to donate to the Sugar Plum Shop. The Sugar Plum Shop is a program at Children’s of Alabama for patients and their families who spend their holidays at the hospital. In 2021, Blayke’s Brigade was the largest private donor to the shop.
Blayke graduated from high school and Snead State Community College in 2022. She started working for her parent’s company and loved being close to her family. “I’m thankful to be a part of a family who works together so closely and is so supportive of me and can help me pursue Blayke’s Brigade,” said Blayke.
2022’s COVID restrictions made donating hard for the brigade. She and her family prayed desperately trying to find a place to donate. They trusted in the Lord and waited for an answer and an opportunity. She then looked at her home and found that she could help spread the light of the Lord within her own community. Last year, Blayke’s Brigade was able to donate Christmas toys to 50 different families on Sand Mountain.
This year, Blayke sets up tents at local events such as the Boaz Car-Truck-Jeep Show where she raises money by selling merchandise. She has also planned fundraising events for the community to get involved with.
Blayke’s Brigade will host a Flowers and Friends event Aug. 3 at Prayer Rock Venue, 514 Bluff Road, in Boaz from 6 to 9 p.m. Worship will be led by Corey and Jericho Butts, devotions by Amber Nash and Hannah Cornelius and bouquet making. Door prizes provided by Gemabees, Allie & Me Boutique, Jules J. Berta, Divine Aesthetics Spa and Anne Wilson. Maddie Cakes will also be available.
Organizers say the event is “all about celebrating sisterhood in Christ.” Admission is $15 per person and covers admission, dinner, one door prize ticket and a bouquet. Pay at the door. Doors open at 5:40 p.m.
Blayke’s Brigade is having a bowling tournament at The Alley in Gadsden. There is a $30 entry fee for teams of six. The tournament takes place August 12th from 2 to 4 p.m. Prizes will be given to the top three places. To register, please email blakesbrigade@gmail.com with team names and members. You can pay in advance or upon arrival. You are able to bring your own bowling shoes or can get half-off shoe rental at the facility. Check in on Blayke’s Facebook page or Instagram @blaykesbrigade to see upcoming events and opportunities to donate.
