BOAZ – Residents living in and around the Boaz, can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening. Boaz Public Library will host this community event on Feb. 13. The site is located at 404 Thomas Ave in Boaz.
Screenings can check for:
The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called peripheral arterial disease
HDL and LDL cholesterol levels
Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available.
Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.
Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at HYPERLINK “file:///\\\\Emc_nas\\Teams\\Teams\\marketing\\FSI%20Toolbox\\Press%20Releases\\www.lifelinescreening.com”www.lifelinescreening.com.
Pre-registration is required.
