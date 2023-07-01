We are always looking for new avenues to go down for fun and information. New classes are being planned as I write and you read! Some ideas being thrown out are:
Container Gardening – even if you don’t have a lot of space, or even a yard, a small container garden can grow easily on a porch or patio.
First Aid /CPR – This course would cover basic first aid, AEK and adult, child and infant CPR.
Joy of Signing – a six week basic sign language class.
Computer – expanding into different basic computer programs. We have a great computer room. Maybe get a computer club started again??
Book Club – getting together once a month after reading a book selection and discussing the merits of the book.
Chorus – a group that met several years ago that we would love to see come together again.
Photo Coasters – great way to showcase our memories by making photo coasters.
Cooking – hard to cook for one/two? Mindful eating. Learn how to take better care of yourself.
Current Affairs Café – Join in to discuss timely subjects in the news in a civil and informative manner. Bring topics you would like to discuss and we will provide the coffee.
Wellness Living – Emotional wellness; Aging well; Living well in the midst of grief and loss; Forgiveness, is it the hardest choice; Building healthy relationships; Living Well in the midst of grief and loss.
Yellow Dot Safety Program – Do any of you remember this program?
Bible Study Class – Discussion and study group.
Maybe you have an idea for a class or activity.
Classes that we have on-going now are:
Balance for Life Program – Key balance exercises are introduced with an emphasis on body awareness, including inner ear and vision; ankle, leg and hip strength; coordination and flexibility.
Tai Chi – exercise for relaxation, learn how to breathe, improves balance. A slow controlled and low – impact movements which strengthens muscles, increase flexibility and provides gentle aerobic exercise.
Oil Painting – Beginner’s class and also a more advanced class is being offered.
Acrylic Painting – This is a paint and take class.
Basic Computer Class – teaching the usage of Word and other elementary computer skills.
Line Dance – fun way to get in some exercise. You know what they say……move it or lose it.
All of us at Marshall County RSVP are working to make this a place you want to come to and participate in what we are offering. Look over the above classes and ideas. If you see something you might be interested in, give us a call to learn more about it. If you have an idea that you would like for us to pursue – class or activity – give us a call and tell us about it.
Our number is 256 571-7734 and we are located at 19272 Hwy 431 North, Guntersville (just across the big river bridge) Our hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 until 4:00. Hope to hear or see you soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.