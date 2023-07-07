July has gotten off to a roaring start. One day is July 1st and then you don’t get turned around good to you are into the second week and everyone is talking school starting back, football season just around the cover and other “fall” things. Wow, I’m just getting use to “summer.”
I am going to be highlighting some of our ongoing happenings here and also talking about some of the things we are wanting to be offering. Today’s topic is very pertinent to the world we are living in.
COMPUTERS... This is a subject I would like to know more about than I do. In the past, I would have to call on my daughter or one of my grandsons if I had to do much more than turn it on. One of the cutest jokes I have ever seen was a lady (it could have been me) talking to her grandson about working her computer. He had gone into detail telling her what she needed to do… His next remark was “Nana, it doesn’t matter which finger you use to mash the button.” I also liked the one that I read one day that said when our children give us grief about our unskilled ability to use the computer, remind them we were the person that taught them how to use a spoon! Now back to my subject of today’s article.
The computer lab has been very active in our RSVP world for several years. When the lockdown for COVID happened like everything else it was inactive through the many months our world was turned upside down. When the lockdown was lifted, RSVP was slow to get things started back as many of our patrons were still hesitant to get back into the routine of our lives. Now fast forward to 2023. Thankfully those days are over and we need your help in re-establishing our volunteer computer programs and projects. We are diligently looking to get that modern, spacious and well equipped computer lab going full swing again. To do this we need for certain things to happen.
Number One, if we have classes, we need teachers. So, if you might be willing to teach or assist in teaching a class, we need you. What we are thinking are classes in Microsoft computers, Apple computers, Linux computers or smart phones (Apple or Android). These classes can be one to 10 adult students. As an instructor, you would develop the class and schedule. We aren’t looking for trained, schooled instructors. We are looking for someone that is knowledgeable and loves sharing that knowledge. These classes would typically last 2-2 ½ hours, one or two days per week (your choice) – morning or afternoon – Tuesday through Friday. Depending on the class subject, the classes might be a one-time class or might run for several weeks. If you would like a little more information on this, please give us a call or come by anytime.
Number Two, if you know computer technology or want to learn more but don’t want to teach, we have a constant supply of donated PCs that needs to be tested, reworked if possible and prepped for sale to the public or donated to a charity group. Or, you might be a prime candidate to brush up on your skills by taking a class. (most of the classes are free or have a very minimal fee) We are also trying to get classes started for you that have never turned on a computer. It’s never too late to learn the basics and then you can go from there.
Number Three, we are always looking for new friends. Each Monday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., our computer lab is open and we have a group of “lab rats” that meet and toss up different computer situations and technology. We would love for you to join in on this group. This is a come and stay as long as you like. You don’t have to be an expert, don’t have to know all the in’s and out’s of computers. Just someone interested in expanding your knowledge and friendships. Coffee is always hot and we would love to share a cup with you.
The revival of all our programs at Marshall County RSVP is very important to us. Things are getting hopefully back to normal here at 19272 U.S. 431 in Guntersville. We want everyone to know we are here for the entire Marshall County seniors. We realize the location of our building is not convenient for everyone and we are looking into possibly coming out to Boaz, Albertville, Arab, Grant and Douglas with activities. We also need volunteers assisting in all these areas. If you live in any of these towns and have ideas that you would like see become a reality, give us a call (256) 571-7734 and let’s see if we might work toward that goal.
Hope everyone has a blessed day and remember something that Albert Einstein once said – “Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving.”
Hope all of you out there realize the importance of taking care of yourself – physically, mentally and emotionally.
