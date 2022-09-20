GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Animal Shelter will be getting some much needed upgrades thanks to a $624,000 bid accepted by the County Commission on Wednesday.
This was the fourth attempt at the bidding process; the first bid was withdrawn and the last two were deemed too costly. County Engineer Bob Pirando said he solicited bids from five vendors, but Complete Construction in Albertville was the only one to respond with a bid total of $623,785. The bid was approved 3-1, with District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson voting against.
The approved bid will add roughly 3,200 square feet, including a new 1,700 square foot building, a 1,200 square foot Sally port and storage rooms, shower, bath tub, and laundry room addition inside the existing structure. The new building addition will be joined to the existing structure by a covered walkway.
Other items, such as the floor drains, would be addressed later in a separate bid, Pirando said.
Animal Control Supervisor Kevin Hooks said the shelter is still over full capacity with 63 in house and 19 being boarded by third party organizations. He added that the shelter can still be considered “no kill” with a live release rate of 93%.
