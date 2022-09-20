GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — The Marshall County Animal Shelter will be getting some much needed upgrades thanks to a $624,000 bid accepted by the County Commission on Wednesday.

This was the fourth attempt at the bidding process; the first bid was withdrawn and the last two were deemed too costly. County Engineer Bob Pirando said he solicited bids from five vendors, but Complete Construction in Albertville was the only one to respond with a bid total of $623,785. The bid was approved 3-1, with District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson voting against.

