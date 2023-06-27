The Whole Backstage Community Theatre will host the Brass Band of Huntsville in a summer pops concert, Thursday, June 29, at 7:00 p.m. “After such a tremendous response with a full house attending the Brass Band concert in 2022, it is truly exciting to have them return and perform on our stage this year. Hosting this event aligns with our goal that we set during our renovation 20 years ago, to create a venue up to standards that would enable us to invite visiting performing artists beyond our regular season of shows,” Johnny Brewer, President of the Whole Backstage of Board of Directors, said. signature power, style, superb soloists and lighthearted fun. Every performance features the band’s
Musicians from all parts of the Tennessee Valley form the Brass Band of Huntsville to offer audience-friendly concerts with their extensive repertoire, including American tunes, movie themes, classical and contemporary brass band masterworks and of course, traditional marches.
Joe Bader, Conductor for the Brass Band of Huntsville, brings impressive credentials to the podium with degrees from Baldwin-Wallace Conservatory in Berea Ohio, Indiana University, and years of experience as a band director in the Atlanta area. As a professional trumpet player, he has performed in the Charleston Symphony, the Turner Field Band for the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Symphony, and the Modernaires Big Band. Since moving to Huntsville, Joe performs with the Brass Band and in the First Baptist Church orchestra.
Bob Crook, Treasurer of the Whole Backstage of Board of Directors, plays tuba in the Brass Band of Huntsville, with his musical start in beginner band with the late Rosemary Champion at Carlisle Park Middle School when he moved to Guntersville from Miami in the 8th grade. Music became a driving force in his life as he continued mastering his craft in the Guntersville High School Band combined with playing in orchestras in WBS productions. As a GHS senior, he won the John Philip Sousa Award, then played tuba in the Jacksonville State Marching Southerners for all four years of college. Later, Bob played tuba in Huntsville’s Twickenham Winds for more than 20 years, with tours to Ireland and Spain, and in 2018 he was invited to join the Brass Band of Huntsville. “Our upcoming concert at the WBS will be a great way for families and friends to enjoy a summer evening of music by a traditional brass band that loves performing in Guntersville,” Crook said.
For the concert finale, Johnny Brewer, President of the WBS Board of Directors, will be the Guest Conductor for the Sousa masterpiece, “Stars and Stripes Forever”. Like many others, Johnny began his musical career on trombone under the instruction of the late Rosemary Champion at Carlisle Park Middle School. As he grew musically, he served as Drum Major at Guntersville High School and was honored his senior year with the Director’s Award, a national recognition. “Music and being part of something purposeful and so rewarding gave me life-changing motivation and direction,” Brewer said. Meanwhile, he was rising as an actor, performer and director by creating arrangements, playing in and conducting orchestras at the Whole Backstage as music empowered him in setting professional goals, with the most monumental, a full scholarship to play trombone in the Jacksonville State Marching Southerners, under the expertise of the late Dr. Dave Walters.
This year’s Brass Band concert, “Cowboys, Spies, and Sousa”, includes these selections: Star Spangled Banner; How the West Was Won; Incredibles; John Philip Sousa’s Semper Fidelis, meaning “always faithful”, the official march of the United States Marine Corps; The Good, the Bad and the Ugly; The Avengers; King Cotton-a Sousa standard; (Intermission) Magnificent Seven; James Bond Collection; Pink Panther; and Liberty Bell; ending with Sousa’s masterpiece, Stars and Stripes Forever.
This one-performance event is Thursday, June 29 at 7:00 p.m. in the WBS theatre, 1120 Rayburn Avenue/Dot Moore Way in Guntersville, Alabama. Admission is free with tax-deductible donations accepted. Proceeds will be divided with the Brass Band and The Whole Backstage Community Theatre, both 501(c)3 non-profit organizations. For more information, visit www.wholebackstage.com.
