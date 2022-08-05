A Guntersville woman faces drug charges after being indicted in what prosecutors call a “drug trafficking ring” in Calhoun County.
According to U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, the indictment charging 12 people in a methamphetamine trafficking operation in Calhoun County was unsealed Tuesday. Eight of those defendants were arrested Tuesday with four others already in custody, according to Escalona.
Melissa Sage Goins, 36, of Guntersville, was indicted. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Goins was charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She faces the possibility of life in prison.
The other people charged in connection to the drug operation include:
• Antonio Franchester Orr, 48, of Eastaboga: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine, attempt to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine
• Brandon Maurice Butler, 34, of Lincoln: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime
• Thomas Terrel Truss, 50, of Oxford: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
• Seth Michael Owens, 29, of Ragland: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine
• Gerod Montario Stripling, 35, of Eastaboga: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime
• Jakahri Howard, 22, of Lincoln: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance with a detectable amount of cocaine, possession of a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime
• Steven Weed, 50, of Lincoln: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
• Brian Kenneth Goodwin, 44, of Pell City: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
• Michael Edwin Scales Sr., 68, of Anniston: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
• James Christopher Stanley, 46, of Tuscaloosa: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
• Charles Alan Calhoun, 57, of Alpine: Conspiring to distribute a substance with a detectable amount of cocaine
Officials say Orr, Stripling, and Stanley were already in custody on separate charges. The U.S. Attorney’s office stated Truss is serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree rape and sodomy.
According to Escalona, agents seized over 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of cocaine during this investigation.
The case was investigated in part by the Drug Enforcement Agency and Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Officials from both agencies thanked local and state law enforcement partners for their assistance.
“In Alabama and all across our nation, DEA and our partners are determined to find drug traffickers, shut down their operations and bring them to justice,” said DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge Towanda Thorne-James. “Today’s arrests are yet another strike against the powerful drug trafficking organizations whose tentacles stretch across the state border into our neighborhoods.”
“This case highlights the impact multiple agencies can have when they join forces,” said ATF Special Agent in Charge Mickey French. “We will continue to work together and pursue those individuals who participate in organized crime, distribute illegal and dangerous drugs, and illegally possess firearms. These types of individuals and activities wreak havoc in the communities that we serve, which is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”
Investigators were assisted by the Anniston, Oxford and Pell City police departments; 7th Judicial Circuit Major Crimes Unit; Calhoun County District Attorney’s Office; Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force; West Alabama Narcotics Task Force; Blount County Sheriff’s Department; and the Alabama National Guard Joint Counter Drug Task Force.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.