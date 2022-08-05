A Guntersville woman faces drug charges after being indicted in what prosecutors call a “drug trafficking ring” in Calhoun County. 

According to U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, the indictment charging 12 people in a methamphetamine trafficking operation in Calhoun County was unsealed Tuesday. Eight of those defendants were arrested Tuesday with four others already in custody, according to Escalona.

