Mountain Valley Arts Council Gallery at 440 Gunter Avenue will feature art by Guntersville artist Donnie Wier (pronounced Wire) and Langston artist Gretchen McKee from April 5 – 29th. A reception will be held April 12th from 5:30 – 7 p.m. for the public to meet Donnie and Gretchen and ask questions about their art.
Donnie’s love of art began as a child with paper dolls, coloring and drawing, and making clay people. It has evolved to house plans, watercolor portraits, book covers, abstracts, acrylics and oil pastels with some throwbacks to clay.
Donnie is a founding member of the Art Klatsch, a local group of artists who inspire one another. She has participated in several Mountain Valley Arts Council exhibitions during her time in Guntersville and has led several watercolor workshops.
Gretchen McKee is a graduate of the Auburn University Fine Arts program with a major in Printmaking and minors in Painting and Illustration. She intended to illustrate children’s books but quickly discovered her passions for painting, using oil and watercolor. She is drawn to the abstract and landscape painting, drawing inspiration from her home in Langston near the Tennessee River.
Her ”Duende” series are oil paintings using cold wax medium. Duende means the mysterious power of art to deeply move a person. The combination allows Gretchen to produce imagery that is abstract and ethereal in appearance. The medium adds a whisper of mystery to her landscapes.
Gretchen currently has art on exhibit in MVAC’s exhibit in Lt. Governor’s office suite in Montgomery, and she has participated in other collaborative MVAC exhibits.
