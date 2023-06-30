A Grant man indicted in the murder of his mother claims voices directed him to kill her.
Brian Jeffries was indicted March 28 for the murder of his mother, Eddra Jeffries Jones. Jones was found dead inside her Grant home Feb. 28. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies said she died from blows to the head with a hammer.
Jeffries’ attorney, Mark Hopper, requested a mental evaluation based on statements Jeffries made the night of the murder. Jeffries has a long history of serious mental health issues, has been committed for inpatient treatment and he appeared to be delusional.
When Hopper was able to meet Jeffries in person during a bond hearing, the attorney said, “He (Jeffries) made statements of Alexander the Great was God and that spirits were communicating with him and directing his actions.”
MCSO Deputies and Grant Police Officers found Jeffries’ mother when they were called to the home for a welfare check. Sheriff Phil Sims said the responding officials “immediately determined” the scene needed to be considered a homicide, then contacted investigators and the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.
While on the scene, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ridgeway says Jeffries drove by in a vehicle matching one owned by his mother. Grant Police Chief Chris Bearden attempted to stop the vehicle while Deputy Ridgeway stayed at the crime scene.
Sims says Jeffries refused to stop and a chase ensued, ending when Jeffries pulled over on Butler Mill Road at the Madison/Marshall County line. He was taken into custody without incident.
Jeffries remains in the custody of the Marshall County Jail, where he is being held without bond. A motion hearing has been scheduled for October 2.
