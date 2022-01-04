The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce has announced the upcoming State of the State Address with Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at noon.
The event will be a luncheon held at the Goose Pond Civic Center in Scottsboro. Tickets for the event can be purchased online via mountainlakeschamber.com or by contacting Debbie Ashburn at dashburn@scottsboro.org or 256-259-5500.
The deadline to register is Monday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Speaking at the event will be Sen. Steve Livingston, Jackson County Commission Chairman Bill Nance, Chamber President Rick Roden, and Chamber Board Chair Jim Jordan.
Gov. Ivey will also be joining Innovate Jackson County Investors prior to the luncheon at the Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce Investors Reception.
“We look forward to hearing from the Governor and the opportunity for our businesses and community to interact with her,” the chamber said.
