Alabama Representative Brock Colvin was the guest speaker at the Boaz Rotary Club meeting on Aug. 16. Colvin wanted to catch the club up on what had happened since he was elected.
On March 8th, the House of Representatives met in a special called session to decide what to do with the money that the U.S. government had given Alabama during 2022 for COVID and how to handle it. The state was given $2 billion dollars initially and an additional $1 billion was added this year. There were strict rules regarding the money, but ultimately decided to use that money towards water and sewer infrastructure as well as rural broadband, hospitals, nursing homes and community projects.
The 4% tax on groceries was cut down by 1% ($150 million cut to the education budget) and if the education budget grows 3%, another 1% will be cut from the grocery tax.
According to Colvin, around $250 million will be coming back to Alabama taxpayers in rebates around the end of November.
“In the campaign, I was hard against stimulus. This is not stimulus. This is not a handout. This is people who paid too much in taxes and got it back,” he explained.
Colvin is on the education budget committee along with Senator Scofield. The education budget was set at $9 billion, general fund at $3 billion on top of a $2.8 billion surplus which is where the rebates are coming from. He and Scofield were proud to be able to get Snead State Community College $10.5 million dollars.
“I didn’t make many promises in the campaign, but one of the promises I did make was that I was not going to overlook Snead State,” Colvin said.
A penalty was increased for fentanyl traffickers. Based on the number of grams the person was trafficking, they will serve time in prison. If they are trafficking 8 or more grams, the person will serve life in prison. Anyone who knowingly sells drugs laced with fentanyl will face manslaughter charges.
Last session the legislature passed a law where “men play men sports and women play women sports.” This will be effective in any college sports team in Alabama. Whichever sex is stated on the birth certificate of the individual will determine which sports teams they are allowed to play on.
Legislation also reformed Alabama’s adoption code, trying to streamline babies getting united with families.
“If we’re going to be pro-life, we need to be pro-adoption,” said Colvin.
They have also created a law that allows leave time for if you adopt a child.
Companies who participate in Environmental Social Government (ESG) are no longer allowed to do business in the state of Alabama.
High school students will now be required to pass a financial literacy class starting in 2024.
Representative Debbie Wood passed a health care visitation rights bill saying that you can’t deny family members access to a patient in a hospital or nursing home.
The overtime tax was cut. You will no longer be taxed on any overtime earned in the state of Alabama.
