Lawson James Lewis Miller Sr. faces life in prison without the chance of parole Monday after being convicted on three counts of child sex abuse.
Marshall County District Attorney Jennifer Bray said Miller was sentenced Monday by Judge Christopher Abel.
“My heart is grateful for Judge Abel’s sentence in this case,” Bray said, not only as a district attorney, but as a mom and as a member of this community.
“I’m so proud of the victim. Her bravery and courage is something that will always stick with me. I ask that our community continue to pray for her healing.”
In May, Miller was found guilty of first-degree rape of a victim less than 12 years old; first-degree rape with forcible compulsion; and incest. Following the verdict, Miller was taken into immediate custody and remained in the Marshall County Jail.
The trial began on a Wednesday afternoon with testimony from Guntersville Police and ended with Miller testifying in his own defense. The victim testified Thursday morning with a certified facility dog at her side offering comfort.
The victim testified Miller began touching her inappropriately when she was 10 years old and gradually progressed to raping her when she was 11. The abuse only stopped when the police showed up at the family’s apartment in the early morning hours of Sept. 13, 2020, after the girl reported the abuse to her mother living in Florida. Her mother then called Guntersville Police requesting a welfare check on the child due to potential abuse.
DHR workers were summoned to the scene with Child Advocacy Center officials to speak with the victim that night. She was taken to the CAC for interviews before being transported to Huntsville where a physical exam and rape kit were done.
In his testimony, Miller denied ever having sex with the victim, touching the victim or physically abusing the victim.
“Mr. Miller will die in prison, and that is honestly better than he deserves,” Bray said. “This verdict and sentence would not have been possible without the hard work of my entire staff but especially Assistant District Attorney Adam Culbert, retired Guntersville Police Investigator Mike Turner, the Guntersville Police Department, the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center and the Marshall County Department of Human Resources.”
