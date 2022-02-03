Boaz Altrusa will take the traditional girls’ night out to a new level with their second girlfriend gala.
The event will be March 18 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the VFW Hall in Boaz.
The event will include food, prizes, entertainment, a silent auction and a drawing for a 2-carat diamond bracelet.
“It will not only be a fantastic evening, but attendees will also be helping our organization provide scholarships, give grants to teachers and provide many needed services to Marshall County,” said Altrusa member Suzanne Allred.
Allred said the group took the idea of a girlfriend gala from a sister Altrusa group in Anniston and gave it a twist.
“It is a night out for ladies only,” Allred said. “Just think about it … no kids, no work, no husbands, no housework.
“It is going to be a lot of fun.
“We decided we wanted to do something different … we just didn’t want to sell something. We started brainstorming and throwing out ideas. It just snowballed.”
This year’s gala theme is “Fairy Tales and Nursery Rhymes” and participants are encouraged to dress as your favorite character.
Attendees are not required to come in costume. Business casual attire is recommended in lieu of a costume, Allred said.
Door prizes will be awarded, including the grand prize of a 2-carat total weight diamond and silver bracelet valued at $999 (you must be present to win the bracelet). Tickets will also be sold for many prize drawings throughout the night. Prizes were donated by many area businesses, Allred said.
Gala tickets are $50 each, and includes appetizers, a meal, a variety of entertainment, music and more.
The event is open to the public, not just Altrusa Boaz members.
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization making local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service.
The Boaz club offers an opportunity to make a real difference. Each year, the group undertakes a variety of service, literacy, fundraising and international projects.
Altrusa members come from a variety of occupations and lifestyles, all sharing an interest in community service while enjoying the friendship, fun and satisfaction that comes from working together for the benefit of others.
New members are always welcome.
Sponsors are needed at all levels, including Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. Each sponsorship level includes tickets and favor bags, program recognition and other promotions.
Tickets may be purchased in advance or may be reserved and picked up at the door, Allred said.
For more information about sponsorship, or for ticket reservations, call Rita Grant at 256-298-0971 or Suzanne Allred at 256-738-4616.
