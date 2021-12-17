The Sardis City Council kept its final meeting of the year brief, approving a new hire and a couple maintenance projects.
The council met Friday evening, Dec. 10 at Dale’s BBQ for its annual safety meeting and to vote on a few last-minute business items before the new year. According to Mayor Russell Amos, the council:
Approved hiring Ricky Couey as a certified officer for the Sardis Police Department.
Approved fixing drainage issues on Horton Circle and Whitt Circle.
Approved installing a fence around the shop for approximately $6,000.
“We had a good meal, a good time,” Amos said. “We only had those three items we needed to take care of, so we had a short meeting.”
