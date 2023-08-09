WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, AUG. 9 UPDATE:
The Marshall County EMA announced Wednesday afternoon the Arab NOAA weather radio is operational again.
The Marshall County Emergency Management Agency reports the Arab NOAA Weather Radio (WNG-642 frequency 162.525 MHz) is still off the air. The phone company is working to resolve the issue and has not provided a time the lines will be restored.
Marshall County EMA encourages persons to have more than one way to receive a warning.
EMA will update everyone once the broadcast is restored for both transmitters. The agency apologizes for any inconvenience this outage may cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.