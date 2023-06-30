Tuesday morning college and community dignitaries gathered at Snead State Community College to listen to the transfer success of its students and announce a new agreement with Jacksonville State Community College.
Snead State Community College President, Dr. Joe Whitmore, thanked everyone for their attendance and proudly spoke of their recent accomplishments.
“Sometimes when the media tries to sell articles, they don’t paint an adequate picture of the importance that community college systems have nationwide, and they especially don’t get a picture of the Alabama community college system,” he said. “Currently, Snead State is in the midst of record-setting growth and success. This summer our enrollment reached the highest number it has ever been in the 125-year history of our institution.”
Dr. Whitmore said they are tracking an increase right now in their summer enrollment of 29% and a 26% increase in credit hours, as of last year.
“Our headcount is up significantly over last year,” Dr. Whitmore continued. “As most of you are aware Snead State has made a commitment to our community and to our local business and industry partners to prioritize our workforce training opportunities and to place greater effort into growing our Technical Education and the workforce component of what we are trying to do in our community. We have shown that dedication by adding new programs that we haven’t had in the past.
"We have expanded our course delivering footprint where we will be starting in Jefferson County at a teaching site there for an Aviation Program in the fall. We developed new recruiting and enrollment strategies and of course everyone is aware we recently broke ground on a new 30-million-dollar workforce skills training center, between here and Guntersville. So, we are serious about being a community need but we also have an obligation to our community in creating an educational environment that’s going to serve our students that want to pursue fields that need that next level of education. Adequately preparing these students for that role is just another part of the workforce. We consider that workforce development because we are laying the foundation for these students to be successful when they get to the next level and we want to help with that transition period.”
Dr. Whitmore said the primary purpose of the press conference was to announce that they were notified by the system office that recent data shows Snead State has the highest rate of transfer students than any community college in the state.
“I mention the negative news media that talks about transfer rates for community colleges being around 30% or less. Snead State’s transfer rate right now is tracking at 67%. That is attributed to dedicated faculty, dedicated staff and the people here at Snead that love our students enough to spend that one on one time with them to make sure they are getting the direction they need, the advisement they need and understand what can be complicated about transferring,” he continued.
“So, Snead stands as one of only three community colleges that has seen an increase in the number of students who have transferred since the COVID years and we are certainly proud of our success in this area. Again, it’s a tribute to our faculty and staff and the hard work they put in to help students complete their degrees here, to help them get on the track to transfer to the school of their choice with the least possible amount of disruptions.
"We offer and encourage all of our students to take advantage of one on one advisement, individually meeting with our faculty at least on a semester by semester basis to make sure they are staying on track. Snead uses the Alabama Transfer’s Guide, or STARS Guide, extensively to assist our students in choosing the correct path and correct courses to complete their degrees in order to meet transfer requirements. Snead faculty staff works closely with our transfer advisors from our 4-year partners to make sure that the transfers are seamless.
"We are proud of our student success rates by being able to provide them with the proper educational foundation for transfer success."
Other guest speakers included: Brock Colvin, Alabama House District 26 Representative, and former Snead State student, Sadie Burns, Snead State and Jacksonville State transfer student, Tonya Clowdus, Snead State parent and Jacksonville State University President, Don Killingsworth.
The news conference ended with Dr. Whitmore and Jacksonville State President, Don Killingsworth, signing a financial Aid Consortium Agreement between the two colleges.
This will now allow students to receive federal financial aid from both schools at the same time. When there’s an agreement between two schools in place, a student financial aid is based on the total hours of enrollment at both schools.
Snead State Community College is one of Jacksonville State University’s greatest four-year partners, sending them close to 200 students per year.
