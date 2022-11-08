BOAZ, Ala. — Boaz police arrested a man Nov. 2 after he admitted to making a terrorist threat against Marshall Medical Center South.
Officers were called out to Marshall Medical Center South on Wednesday morning in response to a bomb threat around 6:30 a.m. after the hospital’s call center received a call from a man stating there was a bomb inside the medical facility.
The hospital was immediately placed on lockdown, and officers completed walk-throughs with hospital staff. Nothing was found that amounted to a “considerable threat.” The hospital was soon reopened.
Before the call came in, hospital staff told authorities there had been issues with a man identified as Jeffery Lynn Prater, who had reportedly “gotten irate and upset” with staff. Prater was made to leave the hospital.
After clearing the hospital, officers spotted Prater at a nearby gas station. While speaking with officers, Prater admitted to calling the hospital with a bomb threat. He was then arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat. After booking, he was transported to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office with a $15,000 bond.
A previous booking report from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from August had Prater listed as a 35-year-old resident of Birmingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.