Marshall County Tourism & Sports is celebrating Alabama Restaurant Week all August long with a new and fun game of Restaurant Bingo.
The Alabama Tourism Department celebrates Alabama Restaurant Week every August to promote visitors to enjoy local Alabama eateries. This year’s Restaurant Week is planned for August 18-27, 2023. Here at MCTS, we will be promoting that locally with our Restaurant Bingo Cards.
Starting August 1, guests can either come inside our office or head to our Facebook page (Explore Lake Guntersville) to grab the bingo card and play along. We have two versions of the card with options including eating a juicy burger, sweet treat or dinner with a view. You must get four items in a row to complete a bingo. Once you complete a bingo, you can bring in your card with receipts from restaurants to show proof of purchase. You will then get to spin our wheel for a fun prize, and then you will get to enter to win a staycation at Lake Guntersville.
Some of the smaller prizes you can win include a stainless-steel cup, t-shirt or koozie.
“This is a great opportunity to get locals and visitors inside our restaurants,” Haley Rutland, Communications Director for Marshall County Tourism & Sports said. “We have some unique and delicious places right here in Marshall County that everyone should try at least once, and we hope with this bingo card people will try something new.”
The last day for someone to turn in their bingo card will be August 31. Completed bingo cards can be turned into our office at 1601 Gunter Ave, Guntersville, AL 35976. We are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. There can only be one bingo per person. Receipts are required for proof of bingo. The dates on the receipt must be between August 1-31, 2023 located at a restaurant within Marshall County, Alabama. We will choose a winner for the staycation on September 1..
