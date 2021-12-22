During a special called meeting last Friday morning, Albertville City Schools Superintendent Boyd English updated members of the Board of Education on the school system’s ongoing and upcoming capital projects.
English said bids for the new multipurpose building at the high school opened the previous Thursday and were currently being negotiated.
“We feel like we’ve got a very promising bid opening,” English said. “There’s going to be some negotiations between McKee [Construction], the architect, and the low bid to see if we can get where we want to be.”
He added that due to supply chain delays, it could be up to 40 weeks from the time the bid is Approved and materials ordered before crews can begin construction.
Other projects currently in the works at Albertville City Schools include a parking lot expansion at the high school, a new Career Tech building and a renovation of the Coliseum to be used by the band.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the deletion of various items from Albertville Primary School.
• Approved the job descriptions for human resource clerk and migrant graduation specialist.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Retirements/resignations
1. Kristi Beam, resigning as RN system-wide, effective Jan. 3, 2022.
B. Employments
1. Matthew Basaraba, 10 month Advanced Manufacturing and STEM Technology Teacher at AHS (new position, pending certification), effective Jan. 3, 2022.
2. Amanda Pope, 12-month career technical education counselor at CO, effective Jan. 17, 2022.
• Approved the attached independent contracts.
1. Billy Graham, independent contract, to assist with the enrollment office for student residency verification as determined by ACS Board policy, to be paid and not to exceed $18,000 plus mileage reimbursement in accordance with the Code of Alabama 1975, 36-7-22, by ACS enrollment office, effective Jan. 3, 2022 through Dec. 20, 2022.
2. Sylvia Delgado, independent contract, to assist with the Enrollment Office for student residency verification as determined by ACS Board Policy, to be paid and not to exceed $24,000 plus mileage reimbursement in accordance with the Code of Alabama 1975, 36-7-22, by ACS enrollment office, effective Jan. 3, 2022 through Dec. 20, 2022.
3. Rebecca Walker, Independent contract, to provide her services as a judge for the Diamond Classic Show Choir Competition, to be paid and not to exceed $850 plus travel reimbursement from AHS Show Choir funds, effective Feb. 4, 2022 through Feb. 5, 2022.
4. Winona Costello, Independent contract, to provide her services as a judge for the Diamond Classic Show Choir Competition, to be paid and not to exceed $850 plus travel reimbursement from AHS Show Choir funds, effective Feb. 4, 2022 through Feb. 5, 2022.
5. Natasha Tidmore, Independent contract, to provide her services as a judge for the Diamond Classic Show Choir Competition, to be paid and not to exceed $850 plus travel reimbursement from AHS Show Choir funds, effective Feb. 4, 2022 through Feb. 5, 2022.
6. Dallas Pritt, independent contract, to provide his services as a judge for the Diamond Classic Show Choir Competition, to be paid and not to exceed $850 plus travel reimbursement from AHS show choir funds, effective Feb. 4, 2022 through Feb. 5, 2022.
7. Eron Smith, independent contract to provide his services with AHS show choir arranging charts for Spring 2022, to be paid and not to exceed $8,000 from AHS Show Choir funds, effective Dec. 17, 2021 through May 27, 2022.
• Approved the surplus and destruction of various textbooks located at APS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.