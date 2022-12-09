GERALDINE, Ala. — Bobby and Vickie Satterfield have been a big part of the Geraldine community since they moved back from San Diego, California in 2009. Whether it’s making wine at their local vineyard, producing fine cuts of meat at D&S Quality Beef or supporting Geraldine High School, the Satterfields try to give back to their town in any way they can, which is why they were chosen to be the Grand Marshals in this year’s Geraldine Christmas Parade.

“It was an honor for us,” Bobby Satterfield said about being picked to lead the parade. “A lot of our relatives are local, and it’s good that we can share and be a part of the community. We try to be invested all we can.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.