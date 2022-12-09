GERALDINE, Ala. — Bobby and Vickie Satterfield have been a big part of the Geraldine community since they moved back from San Diego, California in 2009. Whether it’s making wine at their local vineyard, producing fine cuts of meat at D&S Quality Beef or supporting Geraldine High School, the Satterfields try to give back to their town in any way they can, which is why they were chosen to be the Grand Marshals in this year’s Geraldine Christmas Parade.
“It was an honor for us,” Bobby Satterfield said about being picked to lead the parade. “A lot of our relatives are local, and it’s good that we can share and be a part of the community. We try to be invested all we can.”
Mayor Chuck Ables said when it came to deciding who would be the Grand Marshals this year, the choice was easy.
“Bobby and Vickie Satterfield are a huge asset and blessing to the Town of Geraldine,” Ables told The Reporter. “...Their generosity goes way above what I am allowed to tell, so I will just say the people in our community are blessed to have someone with a giving heart like Bobby and Vickie Satterfield living here. Our council was in complete agreement when it came time to select someone for this honor. The Geraldine Community is truly fortunate to have them living here.”
In addition to their local businesses, Ables said the Satterfields are also big supporters of the schools’ athletic programs.
“They are big supporters of the school. I see them at most all of the sporting events, supporting the various teams,” he said.
Ables also had some kind words to say about their beef business, which has attracted a lot of people to the area. Bobby Satterfield said D&S has taken off since it first opened in late 2020. He said they have plans to expand that business as well as their wine company, which has been working with another local business in Marshall County, Main Channel Brewery.
“You got to be stewards of God’s money,” Bobby Saterfield said. “That’s what we’re trying to do; trying to be good stewards and support the community.”
The Christmas parade starts this evening at 6:30 near where Pine Street meets Alabama Highway 75. Prizes will be given out to the top three floats. For the first time, Ables said there will be a Christmas in the Park event complete with a visit from Santa Clause at the Town Park Pavillion after the parade. Visitors can enjoy a cup of hot chocolate and look at the decorated Christmas trees around the park’s walking track.
