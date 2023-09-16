WASHINGTON—Today Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-04) introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives to name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based clinic in Guntersville as the “Colonel Ola Lee Mize Department of Veterans Affairs Clinic.”
“I am proud to introduce to the House of Representatives legislation that honors an American hero from Marshall County, Alabama. COL Mize embodied the long-standing American principles of service to country, dedication to family, and commitment to hard work,” said Congressman Aderholt.
Senator Tommy Tuberville plans to introduce the Senate companion bill with the same intention.
“Colonel Ola Lee Mize was a true patriot who embodied the American ideals of courage, selflessness, and honor,” said
Senator Tuberville. “He devoted his entire life to putting country ahead of self, and showed true bravery in the face of danger time and again. Alabama is proud to call him one of our own, and it is an honor to pay tribute to his legacy by naming the Guntersville VA facility in his honor.”
“Showing tremendous courage and remarkable valor on the battlefield, Colonel Ola Lee Mize exemplified what it means to be a true American hero. A Medal of Honor recipient that served in both Korea and Vietnam, he always went above and beyond the call of duty throughout his distinguished military career. Naming this VA facility in his honor will ensure that Alabama’s heroes today and those in the generations to come will continue to commemorate his service,” said Senator Katie Britt.
Col. Mize was a native of Marshall County, Alabama. He received the Medal of Honor while serving as a Sergeant with Company K of the 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, United States Army, in the Korean War. After the Korean War, COL Mize joined the Special Forces and completed three tours of duty in Vietnam. He retired as a Colonel in 1981.
This bill features the support of the entire Alabama Delegation, and support from the Alabama chapters of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, The American Legion, and Disabled American Veterans.
