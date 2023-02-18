Snead State professors make presentations

Snead State nursing instructors Ashley Smith and Laura Liebner are to present posters at an Orlando conference this weekend.

 Special to The Reporter

BOAZ, Ala. – Snead State Community College nursing instructors Ashley Smith and Laura Liebner are scheduled to present their Doctor of Nursing Practice project posters this weekend at the Nurse Tim Next Gen Learning Conference at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida.

Smith’s poster is titled, “Improving Therapeutic Communication Skills Through an End-of-Life Simulation.” She said roughly 45 students participated in her project.

