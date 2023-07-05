A one-night benefit for The Maker’s Child, raised over $11,000 and helped spread awareness about the program that’s recently expanded throughout the county.
According to President and Founder, Holly Willoughby, they serve special needs children and adults in churches in Marshall County.
“We provide services for them while their parents or caregivers attend worship,” she said. “We also provide monthly respite care for children with special needs through adults on the 2nd Friday of every month from 6 to 8:30 p.m. This gives the parents an opportunity to have a respite.”
Willoughby said the vision of the program was something that she felt led to do.
“10 years ago, I visited a program called “Thursday’s Child,” which was a respite for special needs families in the summer. I really just began questioning whether there were any possibilities for these children to attend church services,” she said. “Finding out that there were no special needs services for children in the churches of Marshall County. The Lord just laid it on my heart and wouldn’t let me stop thinking about it. So, I surrendered to it.”
Willoughby said they started in church services in 2013 and added respite care in the fall of 2014. They currently have 5 church hosts.
Last week, their summer fundraiser, the Adult Prom, raised $11,350.
“We had at least 100 people there,” she said of the event. “It was the first time to have a prom type fundraiser and it raised so much awareness. A lot of people who attended did not know about The Makers Child prior to coming.”
The evening included a silent auction, mainly of participants’ art work.
“For the last two respites, we’ve let the children create some of their own art work and we had a silent auction with that. It raised around $1,300 just on the artwork.”
Proceeds raised are going to build “The Maker’s Child Inclusive Playground” in Albertville.
Jason and Aleida Eason, of Albertville, were one of the many couples who attended the Adult Prom. Attending and helping to raise money for the cause, held a special meaning to them.
Mrs. Eason said she was thrilled with the announcement of an Adult Prom.
“I was all about getting dressed up for a night, what girl doesn’t want to do that? But when I saw the cause I was thrilled telling and sharing with everyone,” she said. “It’s important to me because my middle son Jake is autistic and nonverbal. Having a kid with special needs opens your eyes to things, especially things he can’t do that others can. Jake has a time just getting out the van sometimes, like he is going down Mount Everest. To have a playground that would be so accessible for him and other children and adults is just amazing. There is not another playground around here that these kids and families can enjoy that is designed for everyone.
“To know we are raising money for a cause that benefits so many is what makes my heart happy. To know others out there are coming out and supporting this really shows a community coming together for these families like mine. I just can’t wait to watch my kids play on this playground and see how happy Jake will be and to know he can do it without mine or his daddy’s assistance is the best thing of all. These kids get to have their independence and that just makes me so happy to see how they can do it all on their own.”
Eason agreed with his wife on the addition of the playground.
“It is important to me because I have a son who has special needs. There is a need in our community for support of families with special needs and handicap children. The playground will be an asset to our community, to have a safe place where children and adults can play.”
The next big fundraiser, “Corvette For A Cause” is currently underway.
“We had a 2023 Z06 3LZ 70th Anniversary Corvette donated to us,” Holly Willoughby continued. “Tickets are $100, every donation of $100 or more gets a chance to win the Corvette.”
Winner will be announced in January 2024.
The Maker’s Child will also be holding a Community Yard Sale at Albertville First Baptist Church July 28 and 29 beginning at 8 a.m. both days.
