It’s time to dream big, hone your pitch, and get started on the next great business endeavor in North Alabama!
The regional planning organization Launch2035, in conjunction with Singing River Trail, is pleased to announce the inaugural Singing River Trail Launch Tank business competition. Winners will receive up to $20,000 in cash in addition to resources from business support agencies from across the region. The Singing River Trail Launch Tank is a Shark Tank-style event for regional entrepreneurs!
The Singing River Trail Launch Tank is open to aspiring and existing entrepreneurs residing within the eight counties encompassed by the Singing River Trail footprint including; Jackson, Marshall, Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence, Lauderdale, and Colbert Counties.
“The Singing River Trail Launch Tank is a demonstration of the true power and potential of regionalism. The support and collaboration offered through the inaugural event’s planning committee will make all the difference in how we can provide entrepreneurs in every corner of North Alabama an opportunity to participate in shaping our community’s culture and economy.” said John Joseph IV, Launch2035 Entrepreneurship Chair.
“This is your chance to be part of something bigger, something that makes a positive difference, and like the Singing River Trail, something that we all can be proud of as we work together to make North Alabama a better place to live, work, and play in,” said John Kvach, Executive Director of the Singing River Trail. “Our vision is to have as many of Launch Tank’s winners connected to the trail as possible.”
Business ideas submitted may be for new or existing businesses of any type in our region. Winners will be awarded a cash prize and business support resources from regional organizations and agencies including Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, Urban Engine, Shoals Business Incubator, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence County Chamber and Marshall County Economic Development Council, TARCOG, and Business Council of Alabama. The program is sponsored by Booz Allen Hamilton.
“Advancing Marshall County is our vision and being part of the Singing River Trail Launch Tank will provide entrepreneurial opportunities for our local community and the North Alabama region,” said Laura Braswell, Director of Workforce Development for the Marshall County Economic Development Council.
To learn more and apply visit: http://launch2035.org/launch-tank
About Launch 2035
Launch 2035 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit working to strengthen the North Alabama region through entrepreneurship, land use, and workforce initiatives. Created in 2014, the non-profit is united by the belief that our region’s prosperity depends on North Alabama counties working and planning together, committed to fostering regional economic growth and an enviable quality of life for all our residents.
About Singing River Trail
The Singing River Trail is a proposed 200+ mile greenway trail system that will link the people and communities of North Alabama. As a center of inclusive health and wellness, tourism, economic development, quality of life, and community development, the Singing River Trail relies on regional collaboration and working together to build a pedestrian trail system that will connect Jackson, Marshall, Madison, Morgan, Limestone, Lawrence, Colbert, and Lauderdale Counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.