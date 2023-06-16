Boaz City officials were caught unaware when workers installed delineator posts on U.S. 431 at Sparks Avenue last week.
Mayor David Dyar said he fielded several calls from motorists and businesses along U.S. 431 complaining about the posts which prohibit drivers from crossing U.S. 431. Instead, drivers must turn right out of parking lots, then make a U-turn in order to travel southbound.
“Business owners are upset,” Dyar said. “I want the people of Boaz and those who travel through Boaz to know the city had absolutely nothing to do with those posts or what the Alabama Department of Transportation does to the highway.”
Kenny Smith, superintendent of streets for the city, said he noticed the workers installing the posts and pulled over to speak with them.
He was told they were subcontractors out of Mobile sent to do a job.
ALDOT North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said the traffic flow change was part of a larger plan conceived a few years ago.
“Several years ago, in conjunction with the cities of Guntersville, Albertville and Boaz, a plan was developed for this corridor,” Burkett said. “The plan did not gain a great deal of local support, and so far, there have been no sweeping changes made to the corridor.
“But ALDOT will continue to implement elements of that plan when opportunities arise. In this case, the modifications are being made under permit for the business under construction on the other side of the highway. The developer is bringing it into compliance with the access management plan based on anticipated changes to traffic movements generated by the business.”
Burkett said closing the crossover prevents traffic from “shooting over” at Sparks Avenue in conflict with the through traffic on the main road.
He said motorists are now forced to travel to either McVille Road or Alabama 168 intersections to make a U-turn at signalized intersections.
“This is a more minor intersection, and the crossover is completely closed, restricting crossing and all left turns,” Burkett said. “These are the same principles as applied in the reduced-conflict intersection at Alabama 75 and Hustleville Road. We have seen a significant decrease in injuries at Alabama 75 and Hustleville Road. You are likely to see more reduced-conflict intersections in the future because they are proving to be effective.”
