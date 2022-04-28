MONTGOMERY – Tuesday marked the grand reopening of The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Offices. The reopening signifies and represents the successful migration of the previous decades old system into the new Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS.
“What an amazing accomplishment,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said. “This is only the beginning of ALEA’s overall initiative to utilize technology to advance and provide enhanced quality service for the citizens of our great state. However, I would be remised, if I did not showcase the hard work and dedication of all the employees within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, especially those within the Driver License and Information Technology Divisions, who turned this vision into a reality. I would also like to highlight the innovation and commitment of both Colonel Jimmy Helms and Driver License Division Chief Jonathan Archer, if not for their steadfast leadership this endeavor would never been made possible.”
Driver License Division Chief Jonathan Archer stated, “Citizens will have the ability to access a variety of new options and enhanced services such as allowing individuals the ability to pre-apply for the Alabama Driver License and enter all necessary information prior to visiting a local office.”
“We must share this achievement with Gov.Ivey and all members of the Legislature for their continued support of this project as well as our Agency. If not for them providing ALEA with the necessary resources we would have never been able to complete this monumental and historic project for the state of Alabama,” Secretary Taylor added.
