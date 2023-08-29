Boaz City Council member Jeff Sims resigned his place on the council Monday night in a move that will allow him to fill the long-vacated position of personnel director.
Councilmen adopted a resolution accepted Sims’ resignation as Place 4 Councilman effective Aug. 28. He will begin work as personnel director Aug. 29.
“I reluctantly make the motion to adopt the resolution,” said fellow council member Mike Matthews.
“I hate to lose him from the council.”
Fellow Councilman David Ellis agreed.
“He’s done a good job for us,” Ellis said. “I look forward to working with you as personnel director starting tomorrow.”
Later in the meeting, Ellis was tapped to serve as Mayor Pro Tempore for the remainder of his elected term.
Mayor David Dyar said Sims’ seat will be filled by an appointment made by Dyar at the next regularly scheduled council meeting on Sept. 11.
Candidates for the position may submit applications from now until Sept. 8 at City Hall. Each candidate must be a resident of Boaz for more than 90 days; be a registered voter within the city limits; and must submit a brief bio about themselves and why they are interested in the position. Applications must be submitted to City Clerk/Treasurer Beth Stephens or Dyar at City Hall during normal business hours. Deadline for submission is 4 p.m. Sept. 8.
“I’m really excited to get started,” Sims said.
“I have a passion to serve our community, and this is an alternative way to do that.
“I am looking forward to digging in and working with our 150-plus city employees. It’s a big job!”
City Attorney Christie Knowles said she and Dyar researched the legal means of replacing Sims with the Alabama League of Municipalities.
Under their guidelines, Boaz is a Class 8 municipality, allowing the Mayor to appoint a replacement city councilman within the next 90 days.
If for some reason that is not able to occur, the state’s governor will appoint a replacement, Knowles said.
In other business during Monday’s meeting, councilmen also:
• Approved paying $198,609 in accounts payable vouchers.
• Approved an ordinance rezoning property owned by Keith and Darla Lasseter from B-2 (Community Commercial District) to B-1 (Neighborhood Commercial District).
• Appointed Tiffany English to the Downtown Design Committee effective immediately with a term expiring Aug. 28, 2028, and Fran Milwee to the same committee with a term expiring Sept. 13, 2024.
• Approved the solicitation of bids for the renovation of existing building for the City of Boaz courtroom.
Adopted a resolution outlining the transportation plan pursuant to the Rebuild Alabama Act for the fiscal year 2023-24. City leaders plan to put any funds received into a special account to accumulate in order to pay for a street project in the future.
• Adopted a resolution to void and rescind an earlier resolution approving the purchase of a 2023 Ford F150 Supercrew 4x4 pickup truck and to approve the purchase of a similar truck from Stivers Ford Lincoln in Montgomery at a cost of $45,112.
Dyar said a truck was orderd for the street department in 2022 but has yet to be built to the city’s specifications. The truck at Stivers meets the city’s needs and is on the lot, ready for purchase.
• The Downtown Design Committee will meet Sept. 1 at 9 a.m. at Boaz City Hall to discuss plans submitted by Brian and Natasha McDowell to make changes to a building at 102 S. Main St. Included in the proposed plans are to install three new windows on the second floor; to install an 8x8 Salon 10:43 sign on the back of the building; and to paint the top half of the building in front and back black on top and leaving the natural brick on the bottom. The veterans mural on the side wall will remain untouched, Dyar said.
