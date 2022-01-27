Timothy H. McRae, owner of McRae Funeral Home in Boaz, recently qualified for recertification of the designation of Certified Funeral Service Practitioner by the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice.
A number of professions grant special recognition to members upon completion of specified academic and professional programs and CFSP is funeral service’s national individual recognition.
A select few have distinguished themselves among their peers within the funeral service profession as they continue their education to exceed the highest standards of care. This achievement is especially notable because McRae has voluntarily elected to participate in quality educational and service opportunities that far surpass what the funeral service licensing board in Alabama requires. He has committed to a program of lifelong learning to serve his community with the level of excellence expected of a CFSP.
The Board of Trustees of the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice has its goals to recognize those practitioners who have voluntarily entered into a program of personal and professional growth; to raise and improve the standards of funeral service; and to encourage practitioners to make continuing education a lifelong process in their own self-interest, the interest of families they serve and the community in which they serve.
To initially receive this award, the practitioner must complete a 180-hour program of continuing education activities and events. In addition, the practitioner is required to accumulate 20 hours per year to recertify. Credits are awarded by the Academy for work leading to personal and/or professional growth in four areas, including academic activities, professional activities, career review and community and civic activities.
To learn more about the Academy of Professional Funeral Service Practice, log onto their website at www.apfsp.org.
