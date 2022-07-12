A Dawson man died in a two-vehicle wreck last week in Cherokee County.
Alabama State Troopers say Billy W. Mitchell, 82, of Dawson, was critically injured when the 2007 Ford Taurus he was driving was struck by a 2014 Step Van cement mixer truck driven by Derek K. Smith, 23, of Guntersville.
Mitchell and Smith were both transported to Atrium Floyd Hospital in Rome, Ga., for treatment. Mitchell succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on July 11.
A passenger in the Ford, Billy J. Mitchell, 45, of Centre, was also injured and taken to Atrium Floyd Hospital.
The crash occurred on Alabama 68 near Chrokee County Road 107, approximately two miles west of Gaylesville.
No further information will be released as Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues its investigation.
