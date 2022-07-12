construction plans

In June, the City of Albertville received 54 building permit requests:  

LocationBusiness name/ownerContractorType of PermitPermit Cost
U.S. Hwy 431 9525Clinical Urology AssociationBD Welch ConstCommercial Building$1,200,000
Sand Mt Drive 210Main Channel BrewingJackson Heat MechHVAC$10,940
Fairmont Ave 603Angel BaughSid CodyExcavation Permit$2,800
U.S. Hwy 431 8171 Suite EDon SpurlinSpurlin ConstructionInfield$147,850
Gray Rd 203Darwin BaileyJackie GaskinWindows$8,500
U.S. Hwy 431 8691Clayton HomesMashburn ElectricElectrical Permit$3,000
Jan St 803Jasmine CruzSelf ContractorPorch on Back$1,000
Mathis Mill 521 # 12Leonel Marroguin DiazNoneElectrical Inspection$10
North Broad St 116Louis RegouisNoneElectrical Inspection$10
Grande Dr 53Chris ReeseChris ReeseNew House$120,000
Stone St 359Rolando PerezNoneElectric Inspection$10
JoAnn St 118Jonathan PatinoJohnson Heat & CoolingHVAC$7,935
Dixie Dale Circle 124Blessed Hope ChurchNoneElectric Inspection$10
AL Hwy 205 S 2107Mike PatelNoneElectrical Permit$3,000
Carroll St 101Cherrywood MarketCAGC,LLCWarehouse$100,000
South Broad 419Domestic ViolenceWhitt ElectricElectrical Permit$3,000
U.S. Hwy 431 6950WhataburgerGeneral Sign Co.Commercial Sign$48,690
Henderson Rd 302Tim NoojinJackie GaskinReplace Windows$8,600
North Broad St 212Bob WeathersTrav-ad-signsCommercial Sign$13,500
U.S. Hwy 431 5730PilgrimsTrav-ad-signsCommercial Sign$6,400
Ponderosa 1403Marlon SandovalSelf ContractorExtend Back Porch$4,000
East Main St 128B & B HairsalonRBI ElectricElectrical Permit$3,000
Eunice Street 501Richard CarnesGary RobertsElectrical Permit$3,000
Greenwood Dr 100 # 14Jeff BeckNoneElectric Permit 
Lexington Ave 305Brent PellMountain Valley RoofingRoof$10,900
AL Hwy 75 N. 750Rehab SelectWilliam Blaiir Co IncRoof$87,600
U.S. Hwy 431 9510Papa Dubin'Hopper ElectricElectrical Permit$3,000
Darden Ave 1409Jules BertaDarren BurlisonDeck & Awning$20,000
U.S. Hwy 431 9625Estaban PerezNoneElectric Inspection$10
U.S. Hwy 431 4050Whole Sale Cars.Com Addition$150,000
Crowe St 102Custom Cut SolutionJones ContractingCommercial Building$888,192
Celia Ave 109Kimberly DetelerRBI ElectricElectrical Permit$3,500
U.S. Hwy 431 8142Don SpurlinNoneElectric Permit$10
Rose Road 2928Stan BurgessNoneBusiness Inspection$10
Baltimore Ave 520Self ContractorNoneRemodel Building$50,000
So Edmondson St 911Pedro NieolsSelf ContractorRemodel House$3,000
East Main St 907Amsafe Mini Storage Inc Addition$400,000
First Street 146Juan MorenoSelf ContractorGarage Renovation$3,000
Nelson Road 815John TempleDavis Unlimited LLCRemodel$6,294
Whitt Lane 81Richard AndrewsFirst Quality HomesRemodel$93,000
Conway St 301Todd WiggsHome Pro ConstAddition - Bed & Bath$70,000
U.S. Hwy 431 5555George JakaramanolisNoneBusiness Inspection$10
North EmmettWeathers PropertiesK & G MetalsCommercial Warehouse$50,000
Campbell St 100L.T. HaygoodMashburn ElectricElectrical Permit$3,500
Sioux Dr. 1701Jose RamirezSelf ContractorRemodel Outside$6,000
U.S. Hwy 431 7100Cadence BankVSC SignsCommercial Signs$73,907
AL Hwy 75 N 700Centerwell Home HealthTrav-ad-signsCommercial Sign$1,000
Lucky St 1106Charles EasterSelf ContractorBedroom Addition$15,000
AL Hwy 75 N.128Buffalo Wild WingsStory Construction CoHVAC$150,000
U.S. Hwy 431 6950What-A-BurgerDuffey Southern ConstCommercial Business$2,035,000
Ham Road 138Anthony HarbinSelf ContractorNew House$66,000
U.S. Hwy 431 # FDon SpurlinReliable SignsCommercial Sign$10,760
Andrews St 110Johnson's LumberBobby CofieldAddition, Bath$12,000
Hyatt St 1207Trent HammondWhitt ElectricElectrical Permit$3,000

