In June, the City of Albertville received 54 building permit requests:
|Location
|Business name/owner
|Contractor
|Type of Permit
|Permit Cost
|U.S. Hwy 431 9525
|Clinical Urology Association
|BD Welch Const
|Commercial Building
|$1,200,000
|Sand Mt Drive 210
|Main Channel Brewing
|Jackson Heat Mech
|HVAC
|$10,940
|Fairmont Ave 603
|Angel Baugh
|Sid Cody
|Excavation Permit
|$2,800
|U.S. Hwy 431 8171 Suite E
|Don Spurlin
|Spurlin Construction
|Infield
|$147,850
|Gray Rd 203
|Darwin Bailey
|Jackie Gaskin
|Windows
|$8,500
|U.S. Hwy 431 8691
|Clayton Homes
|Mashburn Electric
|Electrical Permit
|$3,000
|Jan St 803
|Jasmine Cruz
|Self Contractor
|Porch on Back
|$1,000
|Mathis Mill 521 # 12
|Leonel Marroguin Diaz
|None
|Electrical Inspection
|$10
|North Broad St 116
|Louis Regouis
|None
|Electrical Inspection
|$10
|Grande Dr 53
|Chris Reese
|Chris Reese
|New House
|$120,000
|Stone St 359
|Rolando Perez
|None
|Electric Inspection
|$10
|JoAnn St 118
|Jonathan Patino
|Johnson Heat & Cooling
|HVAC
|$7,935
|Dixie Dale Circle 124
|Blessed Hope Church
|None
|Electric Inspection
|$10
|AL Hwy 205 S 2107
|Mike Patel
|None
|Electrical Permit
|$3,000
|Carroll St 101
|Cherrywood Market
|CAGC,LLC
|Warehouse
|$100,000
|South Broad 419
|Domestic Violence
|Whitt Electric
|Electrical Permit
|$3,000
|U.S. Hwy 431 6950
|Whataburger
|General Sign Co.
|Commercial Sign
|$48,690
|Henderson Rd 302
|Tim Noojin
|Jackie Gaskin
|Replace Windows
|$8,600
|North Broad St 212
|Bob Weathers
|Trav-ad-signs
|Commercial Sign
|$13,500
|U.S. Hwy 431 5730
|Pilgrims
|Trav-ad-signs
|Commercial Sign
|$6,400
|Ponderosa 1403
|Marlon Sandoval
|Self Contractor
|Extend Back Porch
|$4,000
|East Main St 128
|B & B Hairsalon
|RBI Electric
|Electrical Permit
|$3,000
|Eunice Street 501
|Richard Carnes
|Gary Roberts
|Electrical Permit
|$3,000
|Greenwood Dr 100 # 14
|Jeff Beck
|None
|Electric Permit
|Lexington Ave 305
|Brent Pell
|Mountain Valley Roofing
|Roof
|$10,900
|AL Hwy 75 N. 750
|Rehab Select
|William Blaiir Co Inc
|Roof
|$87,600
|U.S. Hwy 431 9510
|Papa Dubin'
|Hopper Electric
|Electrical Permit
|$3,000
|Darden Ave 1409
|Jules Berta
|Darren Burlison
|Deck & Awning
|$20,000
|U.S. Hwy 431 9625
|Estaban Perez
|None
|Electric Inspection
|$10
|U.S. Hwy 431 4050
|Whole Sale Cars.Com
|Addition
|$150,000
|Crowe St 102
|Custom Cut Solution
|Jones Contracting
|Commercial Building
|$888,192
|Celia Ave 109
|Kimberly Deteler
|RBI Electric
|Electrical Permit
|$3,500
|U.S. Hwy 431 8142
|Don Spurlin
|None
|Electric Permit
|$10
|Rose Road 2928
|Stan Burgess
|None
|Business Inspection
|$10
|Baltimore Ave 520
|Self Contractor
|None
|Remodel Building
|$50,000
|So Edmondson St 911
|Pedro Nieols
|Self Contractor
|Remodel House
|$3,000
|East Main St 907
|Amsafe Mini Storage Inc
|Addition
|$400,000
|First Street 146
|Juan Moreno
|Self Contractor
|Garage Renovation
|$3,000
|Nelson Road 815
|John Temple
|Davis Unlimited LLC
|Remodel
|$6,294
|Whitt Lane 81
|Richard Andrews
|First Quality Homes
|Remodel
|$93,000
|Conway St 301
|Todd Wiggs
|Home Pro Const
|Addition - Bed & Bath
|$70,000
|U.S. Hwy 431 5555
|George Jakaramanolis
|None
|Business Inspection
|$10
|North Emmett
|Weathers Properties
|K & G Metals
|Commercial Warehouse
|$50,000
|Campbell St 100
|L.T. Haygood
|Mashburn Electric
|Electrical Permit
|$3,500
|Sioux Dr. 1701
|Jose Ramirez
|Self Contractor
|Remodel Outside
|$6,000
|U.S. Hwy 431 7100
|Cadence Bank
|VSC Signs
|Commercial Signs
|$73,907
|AL Hwy 75 N 700
|Centerwell Home Health
|Trav-ad-signs
|Commercial Sign
|$1,000
|Lucky St 1106
|Charles Easter
|Self Contractor
|Bedroom Addition
|$15,000
|AL Hwy 75 N.128
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|Story Construction Co
|HVAC
|$150,000
|U.S. Hwy 431 6950
|What-A-Burger
|Duffey Southern Const
|Commercial Business
|$2,035,000
|Ham Road 138
|Anthony Harbin
|Self Contractor
|New House
|$66,000
|U.S. Hwy 431 # F
|Don Spurlin
|Reliable Signs
|Commercial Sign
|$10,760
|Andrews St 110
|Johnson's Lumber
|Bobby Cofield
|Addition, Bath
|$12,000
|Hyatt St 1207
|Trent Hammond
|Whitt Electric
|Electrical Permit
|$3,000
