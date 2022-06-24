Jennifer Bailey recently met with Junior Achievement of Marshall County board members to offer $2,400 in assistance for the program on behalf of Cargill in Guntersville.
“Helping the world THRIVE” is Cargill’s mission and they are doing so by supporting programs that are making a difference throughout the schools in Marshall County.
Junior Achievement’s mission is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed. With lessons in financial literacy, work, career readiness, and entrepreneurship the programs are shown to positively impact the lives of our young people. Junior Achievement of Marshall County is a part of Junior Achievement of Alabama. The local board is volunteer-driven and has a presence in all school systems in Marshall County- city, county, and private.
Laura Braswell, a board member, and Director of Workforce Development with the Marshall County Economic Development Council said, “We are confident that Junior Achievement has and will continue to have a positive impact on not only students, but their parents, and the school systems in MarshallCounty. Students explore their skills, interests, values and the world of work to make informed education, career, and life decisions. They also develop a basic knowledge of personal finance to apply strong financial-management skills regardless of income. Sharing these essential skills at an early age will prepare them for high school, continuing education, and entering the workforce.”
The Junior Achievement of Marshall County is actively recruiting volunteers to serve as instructors for the upcoming school year. If you are interested in learning more, please contact us at 205-290-9365 or visit the website - marshall.ja.org.
