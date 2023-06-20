Almost two years after the approval for the Marshall County Coroner Office to have its own building, they are still at a standstill.
During last week’s Marshall County Commission meeting, the architectural bid for the new Marshall County Coroner’s Facility was once again denied.
In 2021, Commission gave the budget of $800,000 for the building.
They first looked into constructing a building on the EMA property. It took almost a year to get the first plans back from the architect, mainly because they were behind the finish of the Marshall County Animal Shelter project.
The lowest bid came in roughly at $1.2 million out of 8 bids. This was rejected by the Commission earlier this year.
Marshall County Coroner, Cody Nugent, then found a building on Highway 79 south, which was purchased at $335k.
Plans were sketched out for the building based on the needs of the Coroner.
The original plans included a proposed size of 2,273 square feet of space.
The facility would include:
• Property room
• Records room
• Investigator Workroom
• Second office space
• Closets for supplies/equipment
• Morgue
• Conference Room
• Breakroom
• Additional bathrooms
That bid came also in at around 1.2 million, still well over the proposed budget.
Nugent, with a new architect, then re-drew plans and cut out the second office space, property room and investigators workroom; along with various other space.
The price was still over what the Commission felt comfortable with passing.
“We bid it out once and it was about $1.2 million dollars,” said Marshall County Coroner, Cody Nugent. “We purchased a building and with new estimates from the architect, it was still going to be between $1.1- $1.2 million.”
This new bid was also rejected last week by the Commission.
Marshall County Commission Chairman, James Hutcheson, said he wanted to wait on this and make new plans.
Nugent said it will be two years this fall and they still do not have a secure location.
“The Commission does not want to spend over the budget of $800k but we have tried twice with two different architects and it’s coming in the same amount.”
Some are still questioning why the Coroner would even need a facility and one with so much space.
“With an increase in unnatural deaths, that also increases the amount of records and files,” he continued. “Without one secure and centralized location, the death investigation records are in various places across the county. The records not only have the personal information of the decedents but the personal information on surviving relatives. If a family needs any information, I have to find where the records are. Having them in one location, would cut down on the time it takes me to locate them and get back to the family.” There a total of seven different places across the county were records are being stored. Some are funeral homes and some are private residences.
Nugent also said that bodies subject to criminal investigation are not secured in a facility that is 100% controlled by the Coroner. He needs a facility suitable for examinations, sample collections and completion of investigations.
There are also Chain of Custody and Evidence issues with not having a facility dedicated to just the Coroner.
Nugent wants to ensure that samples are collected and secured until submitted to the lab, he wants to maintain controlled access to the cooler, that illegal substances found on decedents are secured and personal effects are secured until released to the family.
“Many don’t know that we do this much and what it really takes,” he continued. “I have an empty 4,800 square foot building that can be used to store stuff now. But, it’s not able to meet our needs in its current layout.”
