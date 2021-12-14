Guntersville High School student Mallory Jones was recognized as the Alabama Art Education Association’s Rising Star Award winner for 2021. She accepted this esteemed award in Mobile on Friday, Nov.12.
Mallory is the first student from Guntersville to win this award and will represent the entire state of Alabama.
“It is such an honor to receive this award,” Mallory said. “I’m very happy Mrs. Jones nominated me and that I got to go down to Mobile to accept this award. Very encouraging to be recognized for hard work. I’m so humbled.”
Nominated by GHS art teacher Valerie Jones, Mallory is an outstanding student — who was crowned Miss Guntersville just weeks ago — who has wanted to be an art teacher for as long as she can remember. In fact, she recently found a paper she wrote in the third grade about her desire to teach art.
“It’s just always been a dream of mine to be an art teacher, even though it’s hard to find a program in this state,” Mallory said.
Many art education programs have been shut down in the state, so finding the right one wasn’t easy. Mallory will go to Auburn University next fall, however, to get her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She plans to complete a fifth year in education before she becomes a certified teacher.
“It’s very hard to find an art education program these days,” Val said. “They have been cutting them in this state over the last 30 years, I would say. But we are in such a shortage of teachers across the board now, especially fine arts teachers.”
Once nominated, Mallory needed two additional recommendations from teachers, plus she had to fill out and submit a pile of paperwork from the AAEA. Her GPA and extensive resume -- padded with community service, extracurricular activities, such as dance, and high honors, such as serving as president of the National Art Honor Society -- were evaluated before she was chosen as this year’s Rising Star Award recipient, an award that is meant to promote art education as a career.
“I’m so proud she won this,” Val said. “Once she gets her degree, we would love for her to come back to teach in Guntersville. She’s going to be a really good teacher.”
