During Monday’s Douglas City Council meeting, plans continued to move in the upgrades to Plunkett and Otinger Drive.
Council approved to award the Water Line Material CDBG Project to Calhoun Meter Company.
Calhoun Meter Company was the lowest bid at $62,940.20.
New fire hydrants will be placed, and they will go from 3- to 6-inch pipes, which should help the waterflow.
“We’ve done the final bids,” said Douglas Mayor Corey Hill. "We will be starting this part of the project in the coming weeks. Weather pending.”
The Town of Douglas is also looking to hire a new magistrate.
Current Magistrate, Carolyn Garrett, has plans to retire at the end of the year.
The position is 40 hours a week, BCBS Insurance and state retirement benefits.
Experience is preferred but they would be willing to train the right candidate.
A link to the application can be found online on the Town of Douglas Facebook page, their website or paper applications can be picked up at the Douglas Town Hall.
“Teachers for Douglas Schools go back on Tuesday and then students go back the following Tuesday,” said Hill. “Just be mindful of the roads Tuesday week.”
Other Approvals:
• Approved to sponsor the Marshall County Leadership Program for $250.
• Approved the Ultimate Security Estimate for the police station cameras.
The Town Douglas City Council meeting was moved to Monday due to scheduling conflicts. The normal meeting is the 3rd Monday of the month at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.