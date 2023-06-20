An Oneonta man lost his life in a one-vehicle wreck near Arab Sunday.
According to Alabama State Troopers, Cristian Alvarado-Hernandez, 19, was fatally injured with the 2004 Ford pickup truck he was a passenger in left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.
Alvarado-Hernandez was not using a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck’s driver, Jose L. Hernandez-Rodriguz, 20, of Guntersville, was uninjured.
The crash occurred on U.S. 231 two miles south of Arab.
