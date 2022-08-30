The last restaurant to open its doors at Guntersville City Harbor will be doing so very soon. La Esquina Cocina, meaning “The Corner Kitchen” and pronounced la-es-keen-a ko-ceen-a, is nearing the construction finish line.
Owners Alonso and Megan Garcia are confident the upscale eatery, which will serve authentic Mexican food with a modern twist, will be open within weeks.
La Esquina Cocina is a family owned business; the Garcias have been in the food and drink industry in and around the area for more than 30 years. Alonso’s parents and sister and brother-in-law co-own the new City Harbor restaurant with him and Megan.
In 2020, just one month before the pandemic shut everything down, the family opened the first La Esquina Cocina location in downtown Huntsville. After a really great first month, the business came to a sudden stop and the Garcias, who live in Owens Cross Roads with their two young daughters, nearly closed the doors for good.
“We had been open for one month before the pandemic hit,” Megan and Alonso, who are originally from Scottsboro and Guntersville, respectively, said. “We had one great month and then a bad year. We almost threw in the towel and sold it. But we learned to adapt and we persevered and that’s what saved us. That, and being able to serve our margaritas; that’s truly how we survived.”
As such, the new location will honor that resilience by serving walk-up margaritas through the side garage door located at the front of the restaurant.
“We’re excited that this new location is also in an entertainment district, so we can sell our margaritas to our walk-up customers,” Megan said. “They won’t even have to come inside to order.”
While margaritas and taco plates are the most popular items, the menu is a collection of diverse and culturally authentic Mexican cuisine. The owners want patrons of their restaurant to know that the Mexican food scene offers much more than meets the eye.
“We want to showcase, educate and bring cultural awareness to the fact that Mexican food can be fine dining,” Alonso said. “We have really fresh ingredients, like sushi-grade tuna for our tuna tostada. We also serve items like beet salad, which you might not anticipate finding on a Mexican food menu.”
To the Garcias, presentation matters. Instead of the traditional colorful decor, La Esquina Cocina has a simple, sleek look inside to complement the refined plates. The restaurant’s chandelier and flower pots are courtesy of Home ReDecor, a fellow City Harbor establishment.
El Esquina Cocina is family-friendly and welcome to all. The restaurant offers a large patio area for diners, complete with an outdoor bar, that can also be reserved ahead of time with a two-hour minimum for large parties and celebrations.
For the first month of operation, no dinner reservations will be accepted at La Esquina Cocina, but will be encouraged after. Lunch will also begin after the first month, with a completely separate menu. The restaurant will not be able to sell liquor until Sept. 7, but outside alcohol will be allowed in until then.
