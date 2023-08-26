Asbury High School, a small 3A school that sometimes feels overlooked, is now making a name for itself all while spreading school spirit.
The school began its “Ram Shack,” named after its mascot, in the spring of 2022.
Now, 20 students in 7th – 11th grades are working in the store.
“It started with us receiving a grant from the state,” said Chasity Dickerson, one of two teachers who help oversee the Ram Shack. “We were talking about transitioning and what we can do to get our kids prepared for life after high school. We had also talked about starting a school-based enterprise or some type of thing to get our kids involved. Something other than your basic mascot and English/History. There wasn’t anything like a school spirit store where kids could purchase items and honestly, looking around the school there’s not that many kids that we see wearing Asbury stuff.”
After the idea for the shack was established, then the process of students running the shack began.
“The first thing students had to do to work in the shack was to fill out a job application, have an interview and work towards getting this. There was a process for them.”
Dickerson said they already had a heat press and the other pieces started falling into place.
“We then started with money out of our own pockets and bought a sublimation printer and some t-shirts. We didn’t know what we were doing but we learned how to sublimate and press it. After we learned, we then taught our kids how to do it and it grew from there.”
Students then learned how to make lanyards and keychains.
They have since expanded and can now do clothing items, hoodies, car tags, tumblers, hats and even blankets.
“We now have a couple of heat presses,” added Tasia Phillips, who also oversees the Ram Shack. “It has grown a lot. We can use the money we’ve earned to take the students working in the shack on trips, put money back into our school pantry or just buy things that we need.”
Recently, the entire Ram Shack group were able to visit the Space and Rocket Center with funds they had raised but right now, all funds are now going to a very special cause.
“We applied in February 2023 with the Universal Studies Program: Youth Business Learning Series,” continued Dickerson. “A few months went by and we didn’t hear anything back and we thought that maybe we weren’t accepted but we found out in April of this year that we would be going in April of 2024.”
The Learning Series will be held in Orlando, Fla. and will feature classes on Leadership skills, Personal Development and give the students hands-on experience in the park.
“These are some of our Special Education students and I know a lot of these kids have never been out of the state of Alabama. Some of them have never even been to a sit-down restaurant, so for them to be able to experience something different, I’m just excited to be able to help them do that. Excited to give them the opportunity to do this,” Phillips continued. “We are a poor school from Marshall County, sometimes we get overlooked and we feel sometimes we don’t get to do as much as other schools so when we get an opportunity like this, we are going to do our darndest to make it happen.”
Both Phillips and Dickerson, who are Special Education Teachers, said they believe in the Ram Shack and what it has already accomplished with their students.
“I have a girl who is a freshman now that I started working with in the 6th grade. She always wanted to be a Cosmetologist,” Phillips said. “She is now the Manager for the Ram Shack and not only does she want to be a Cosmetologist, but she wants to have her own salon and manage her own business.”
Eighth grader Jiraiya Spence comes up with various designs for things inside the shack.
“I thought it would be cool to work there. It has helped me get more ideas and has made me think of doing my own thing.”
Dickerson said Spence is so creative and this new environment has given him a chance to come out of his shell.
“He has really been socializing more and has stepped out of his comfort zone, giving him a chance to talk to people he normally wouldn’t talk to.”
Spence plans to Vlog the group’s trip to Orlando.
“We are so excited about this trip. I know the kids are excited but I’m just as excited as they are to be able to experience this with these kids. So, right now, our focus is just trying to earn enough money to cover our kids for the trip.”
She said they will be flying out all 20 students who work in the Ram Shack and 10 adults from the school.
They currently have two separate fundraisers to help them fund their trip.
“We will be making Spirit T-Shirts that will be thrown out by the cheerleaders at all home football and basketball games and we’re currently taking sponsors to go on the back of the t-shirts. We have also partnered with Vertical Raise, which is an online fundraiser.”
Each student has a goal of $1,350 that will cover their hotel, activities, food and transportation.
The group will be in Orlando, Fla. April 6th – 13th, 2024.
For more information on becoming a sponsor, contact the Asbury High School Special Education Department at (256) 878-4068 ext: 12211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.