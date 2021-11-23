Monica and Joel Todd donated $600 to the Marshall County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 18 Sunday.
The funds were raised through a raffle for a pistol.
Emmory Nadrotowski, a 7-year-old Boaz Elementary School student, drew the winning name Saturday afternoon at 5 Star Pawn in Guntersville. Logan Rhoades won the gun.
The gun, a Glock 19X Gen 5 9 mm pistol with night sights, coyote color, was something Rhoades said he’d had his eye on.
Monica Todd said the funds will be used by FOP members in December when they hold the annual Shop With A Cop event next month.
Typically, children and their families would meet at the Guntersville Senior Center for breakfast before the children ride with police in squad cars with lights and sirens blazing to Walmart. There, the children would be allowed to choose presents for themselves or family members. When shopping was
Due to COVID-19 restrictions last year, FOP members went door-to-door giving students gift cards, instead of hosting the annual breakfast and shopping trip.
This year, the event will return in its entirety on Dec. 18.
