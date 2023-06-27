Thousands lined the shores of Lake Guntersville for the 2023 Hydrofest where stormy skies didn’t stop the crowds from pouring in during the two-day event.
New things were added this year to boost guest attendance and participation and according to Haley Rutland, Communications Director for Marshall County Tourism and Sports, the efforts paid off.
“This year, guests were able to be a part of many new things including the Hydrofest Street Party on Thursday evening and the Rooster Tail Party Area in Zone 3,” she said. “The course also got an upgrade.”
Upgrades included the straight away being shortened to widen the turns. The wider the turns, the boats don’t have to slow down and they can keep the max speed at all times.
“It has also become a certified course, meaning if they set any kind of record speeds, it can be turned in world records. The course was redesigned so that any of the three classes of boats racing could break world record speed. Several boat owners and teams came to us saying they wanted it.”
Rutland said the addition of the party area was huge and tickets were sold out before the weekend even kicked off.
“We added that to help put people throughout the whole venue and really help Zone 3. It has the best views of the entire race. We made it the “Rooster Tail” area because in that area you get the rooster tails that come off the back of the boat. It is stunning to see, breathtaking to see really. It’s hard to describe it so we made that area for that angle. Catered lunch was included both days, corn hole, giant beer pong and a DJ,” Rutland continued. “Ticket sales in general were great. Weekend passes, day passes, everything was up from previous years.”
The Carlise family from Crossville, decided to make the weekend a family affair.
“My husband volunteers with the Coast Guard Auxiliary, so he is out patrolling the waters,” said Michelle Carlise. “Since he had to be down here, we decided to be down here too.”
This is the second year for the family to see the races.
“At times, the kids might get a little bored but when there are a lot of boats out here racing at the same time, that’s when they really get into it.”
Daughter, second-grader, Sarah Helman-Carlise, loves the colors of the boats.
Her brother, nine-year-old, Jacob Helman-Carlise, said he loves the fact that his dad is on Coast Guard duty.
“One day we went to Piggly Wiggly and saw Bucket List Racing on the trailers and now they are actually here at the race and we get to see them in action.”
First timer, Weston Strickland, from Wellington, said he wants to start coming every year.
He was able to meet some of the drivers and get pictures and autographs.
“It’s really cool,” he said, holding his autographed paper. “I’d like to drive one day.”
