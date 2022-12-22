GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — Area law enforcement agencies are battling a new scam focusing on families of jail inmates.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said his office, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Scottsboro Police Department, received numerus reports of scammers contacting inmates’ family members stating they work for a bail bond company and are attempting to bond a family member out of jail.
The scammers are seeking payment for the bond process but will not accept cash. They are asking family members to send payment through phone apps, such as CashApp, Venmo and others, Sims said. The scammers go so far as to give instructions on how to load the money onto the apps.
All three law enforcement agencies have taken reports about fake bond paperwork and are working to identify the person or people responsible for the scam, Sims said.
“The scammers have used several different names when calling families, but one of the common names being used is Kyle Larson,” Sims said.
“The scammers have used a few different bonding company names but it seems they will use the name of a legitimate bonding companies. Also, the scammers are also using local judges, local law enforcement, correctional officers and court referral personnel names on the paperwork and on the phone calls with the families.”
The scammers are using phone numbers that are generated through phone apps to contact the victim, also known as “spoofing,” Sims said.
“Remember, a legitimate bonding company will accept cash and other forms of payment,” Sims said.
“Always verify who the bonding company is by checking with Google, the sheriff’s office or police department, demand to meet in person at their office, or by checking with the circuit clerk’s office. Bonding companies and their agents must be approved and on file with the circuit clerk.”
Sims said any victims of the scam or anyone with information related to this investigation should contact the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034 or call any local law enforcement agency.
