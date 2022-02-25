Around midnight Tuesday Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed a small gray car driving erratically on Horton Nixon Chapel Road.
When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled at a high rate of speed - at times exceeding 90 miles per hour.
According to Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed through a metal gate on Bethlehem Road in Douglas.
Two subjects were taken into custody after deputies found a 9 mm handgun, a sawed-off shotgun and an undetermined amount of methamphetamine.
Duston Avery Hill, 38, of Blountsville, and Kristy Irene Willerson-Hill, 44, of Boaz, are currently being held in the Marshall County Jail.
Douglas Police Department and Marshall County K9 “Puma” assisted in the arrest.
Hill was charged with two failure-to-appear warrants, attempting to elude police, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of methamphetamines, first-degree criminal mischief, being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a sawed-off rifle/shotgun and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held on $18,000 in bond.
Willerson remains behind bars on a $1,000 bond for illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
