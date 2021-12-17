Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables and the town council made a vote Monday night for Mark Hale to fill the council vacancy. Hale is filling in the position left vacant by Scott Tarrant, who resigned last month. Hale was nominated by Stanley Rooks and will be sworn into the council during the Jan.10 meeting.
The council also approved a one-time raise of $125 for full time employees and are looking to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds. “ Traditionally we did this out of the budget… a lot of questions still about using the money from the American Rescue Plan Act funds…It gets down to how you use it and we are working on getting that done,” Ables said.
In other business, the council:
Approved the minutes from the Dec. 7 work session and Nov. 8 regular meeting.
Approved for Creative Signs to design and build the two “Welcome to Geraldine” Signs for $11,000 on Alabama Highway 75.
On Wednesday, Ables announced that the town’s Christmas Parade would be held Sunday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. with lineup starting at 1:45 p.m. on Pine Street.
Approved phone and internet for the fire hall so they can utilize Youtube training videos for $100 per month. “ Videos you buy and rent cost $3400” Ables said of why they should receive phone and internet for the fire hall.
Approved and paid for the town’s bills for November totaling $23,621.22 . Ables said that they are moving forward with the lights for the baseball and softball fields.
