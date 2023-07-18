Last Friday afternoon, a group of animal activists gathered at the Marshall County Courthouse to protest the 60-day euthanasia policy passed by the Marshall County Commission.
In April, the Commission approved the euthanasia policy as a way to stop overcrowding at the shelters. The policy states that if an animal is not adopted or rescued by another shelter in 60 days, they will be euthanized.
Serina Matteson, one of the organizers, said they started grouping together on social media for the protest.
“We organized this through Facebook, a bunch of us started talking and got this together,” Matteson said. “We are against the 60-day euthanasia policy that the county passed in March. The biggest part of this is that people don’t even know this exists. So, we want to bring public awareness to that. We don’t feel like these animals should be killed in 60 days. They get killed even when there is room in the shelter.”
Hannah King, another organizer, said not only she but others have been blocked from the Marshall County Animal Shelter social media.
“They had blocked several animal advocates from Facebook, including myself,” King continued. “He (Kevin Hooks) has since unblocked me and we have had a pretty long conversation. He said he didn’t want political stuff on his Facebook, which, I understand. And that he didn’t like the shelter workers drug through the dirt, and I understand that as well. That’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to get the policy changed. Dogs deserve more than 60 days and there’s solutions out there. They could turn this into a no-kill shelter. They have been offered help from The Grounded Pooch to evaluate the dogs and they refused. They have wasted $105 thousand dollars on off-site boarding. They have 10 acres they could have just built another shelter.”
Kaylee Schmidt, who also brought her daughter to the protest, agrees the 60-day euthanasia policy should be eliminated.
“Euthanasia is for an old pet, when something is wrong with it and then you humanely put them to sleep. This isn’t a humane death. These are dogs that they can find homes for and it’s stressful on everyone’s mental health. It has to be stressful on the Commissioners too because they are getting hate emails and hate calls and it could all be prevented if they would just listen to the people, and not more or less choose violence.”
Schmidt held a sign with dog “Bama” on it and proudly shared his story with those walking by.
“This is Bama, he came in with Mange, they are treating him for Mange. They are using their money to treat his condition, but they are still giving him an end date. So, they are giving him false hope. They are healing him but still going to put him down if he isn’t adopted by this date.”
Schmidt’s daughter, 6-year-old, Zivaya Glasper, also held a sign with a dog who is set to be euthanized in the coming weeks. Since the protest, the dog has been adopted.
“They can’t just kill them,” she said when asked why she chose to protest with her mom.
During the protest, signatures were collected by those in the community who also felt that the policy should be eliminated. The group plans to present those to the Marshall County Commission.
